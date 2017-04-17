Cubs lose 6-3 to Brewers; first four-game skid since July

Red alert?

More like Life Alert for the Cubs.

They’ve fallen and they can’t get up.

All right, all right. It’s only mid-April. It’s stupid to draw any big-picture conclusions after 13 games.

Eric Thames after his third-inning home run.

Not with 149 games left for the Cubs to not only get up but start sprinting – no matter how sloppy at times a 6-3 loss to the Brewers looked Monday night at Wrigley Field.

“People are probably talking [crap] about our bullpen. People are probably talking [crap] about our bats,” reliever Justin Grimm said. “But we know how good we are. You look around this room, and everybody’s more than capable of doing their job, on a consistent basis as well.

“I wouldn’t even say we had a rough couple weeks. I’d just say a rough series.”

In fact, the Cubs won their first three series of the season, including the first two on the road. And nobody who had watched baseball for more than about five minutes would have reasonably expected the kind of wire-to-wire boat race to the promised land the Cubs experienced last year.

Their fourth consecutive loss Monday dropped them to 6-7 – the first time they’ve had a losing record since they lost two of their first three in 2015.

“It’s baseball,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

Baseball in large part Monday came in the large form of Brewers first baseman Eric Thames, who doubled and scored in the first, homered in the third and singled and scored in the eighth.

“I didn’t necessarily see that kind of pop out of him,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of the young Thames he saw as an American League outfielder early in his career. “Right now he’s definitely scary every time he swings the bat. Give it to him. He really has made himself into a more dangerous looking hitter.

“That swing is very lethal.”

Unlike their three-game sweep at the hands of the Pirates over the weekend, the Cubs didn’t wait for the bullpen to give up damage on this night.

Starter John Lackey was tagged for Ryan Braun’s two-run homer into the left-field wind in the first, Jett Bandy’s solo shot near the same place in the second and Thames’ shot just to the left of those in the third.

Lackey regrouped to finish six without allowing another run and left trailing 4-3.

Lefty Mike Montgomery allowed two more in the eighth – one with the help of a throwing error by catcher Willson Contreras after Braun stole third on an unaware Montgomery.

“If you’re comparing us to last season to this point, come on, turn the page,” Grimm said. “This is 2017. We’re just as good, just as capable. And I think it’s so early that people got a magnifying glass over us right now.”

The Cubs didn’t endure their seventh loss of the season last year until May 11.

“We have more talent than we know what to do with,” Grimm said. “It’s just moving forward, that’s all it is.

“It’s all good. We’re going to take care of business. I don’t see anybody with their heads down in this clubhouse right now.”

Said Maddon: “As long as our guys are healthy, we’re going to play really well. And as of right now we’re in really good shape, physically. As we start getting into this whole thing, we get our feet on the ground, get into more of a routine, I really anticipate a nice run.”