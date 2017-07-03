Cubs lose exhibition to Italy’s WBC team on 9th-inning homer

MESA, Ariz. — Designated hitter Robert Segedin’s two-run homer to right off Cubs right-hander Jake Buchanan, with two out in the top of the ninth, lifted Italy’s World Baseball Classic entrant to a 7-6 victory Tuesday in an exhibition at Sloan Park.

Cubs prospects Taylor Davis and Chris Dominguez homered during the Cubs’ six-run sixth inning, with Dominguez’s three-run, two-out shot giving the Cubs their first lead.

Lackey debuts

John Lackey became the final member of the projected rotation to make a spring start, throwing almost exclusively fastballs in an efficient two innings of work.

Cubs outfield prospect John Andreoli slides in safely, under third baseman Tommy La Stella, going first to third on a third-inning single to left-center.

“It felt good,” said Lackey, who allowed only a two-out single up the middle in the second to Alex Liddi – before ending the inning with a strikeout. “Obviously, it’s the first one out of the gate. Just trying to throw some fastballs and built up your arm strength. It’s a good one to keep moving forward on.”

Russell returns

All-Star shortstop Addison Russell returned to the lineup after a two-day absence because of a bruise near his left elbow suffered when hit by a pitch Saturday.

He “doubled” to center in the second on a play that should have been ruled a single and error when the center fielder mishandled the routine hit, then popped to short in the fourth.

No relief: The first six Italy runs were scored against three of the Cubs late-inning crew of Pedro Strop (three runs), Hector Rondon (two runs, one earned) and Carl Edwards Jr. (one) in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Strop recorded only one out in the third, giving up two walks and three hits, including a two-run single to Francisco Cervelli. Edwards’ run scored in the fifth on a two-out double to left-center by Andrew Maggi.

Andreoli shines

Cubs outfield prospect John Andreoli, playing for Team Italy, walked and singled to center, scoring both times as the “Italians” opened a 5-1 lead through four innings.

He and Team Italy open WBC pool play against host Mexico Thursday in a rematch of Italy’s stunning 2013 upset in the tournament (when Anthony Rizzo played for Italy).

On deck

After an off day Wednesday, Mariners at Cubs, Mesa, 2:05 p.m. (CT) Thursday, cubs.com audio, Mike Montgomery vs. TBD.