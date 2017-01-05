Cubs, Maddon insist all is well

Aaron Altherr of the Phillies slides across home plate in the second inning as Cubs catcher Willson Contreras fields a late throw.

Joe Maddon smiled wide at the notion.

The Cubs returned to Wrigley Field on Monday in first place in the NL Central. They won six of eight series in the first month of the season. Yet to some the team’s start was not good enough.

“I love it,” Maddon said.

The Cubs’ skipper did not love what happened next. After a 1-hour, 25-minute rain delay, Brett Anderson was pounded for seven runs in 1 1/3 innings before Maddon yanked him.

Was Anderson’s meltdown the latest sign of a flawed team? Or is a little bit of turbulence no big deal?

“Every year has its own separate identity,” Maddon said. “I love where we’re at right now based on the fact we haven’t played our best baseball yet. If we had been just kicking it and in this position, I’d be a little more concerned, but we haven’t. The effort has been (there), everything has been in place. …

“I could not be happier with the group right now.”

Go figure. For more than a century, history caused Cubs fans to brace for heartache and disappointment. Now, history (see: 2016) has some of those same fans demanding nothing short of perfection.

Last season, the Cubs charged to a 25-6 start out of spring training. Not until mid-May did Maddon’s squad lose two games in a row. Postgame dance parties became as routine as brushing your teeth before bed.

This season has featured less dancing – unless you count David Ross.

The lengthy rain delay offered the Cubs plenty of time to broadcast Ross’s latest live performance on “Dancing with the Stars” on the left-field scoreboard. After the dance, the team flashed a phone number for fans to support their favorite retired catcher.

Ross is gone now, along with Dexter Fowler, Jason Hammel and a few others. The Cubs’ core returned, albeit on short rest after a World Series that lasted into November and tributes that stretched into spring.

Still, Jason Heyward sees no signs of a championship hangover.

“A hangover to me is when you have too much fun or you enjoy something too much,” Heyward said. “I don’t think we did any of that. I think we absolutely did what we were supposed to do, took it in stride, had fun, and now we’re coming out here to compete.”

What about the losses? Is the sky falling along with the rain?

“It’s not going to be easy,” Heyward said. “You can’t expect the best of the best or the worst of the worst. You just expect us to go out there and try and make our adjustments. Teams had a long time to prepare for us this year, being the last team on the field, and there’s something to be said about that.”

When Carl Edwards Jr. scans the locker room, he sees no signs of tension or nervousness. He sees a confident group that carries the same positive vibe as it did a season ago.

“To me, it’s the same,” Edwards Jr. said. “Of course, we miss ‘Dex’ and Hammel and (Travis) Wood and those guys, but I feel like we’re still the same. We’re just a little younger, maybe.

“We’re not putting any pressure on us. We’re just having fun.”

However, if you’re looking for an exact repeat of the magic of 2016, keep looking.

A once-in-a-lifetime season cannot happen twice.

“Nah, you’ll never be able to repeat that,” Edwards Jr. said. “I mean, we could go and win it again this year, but it won’t be the same as when we won it last year.”