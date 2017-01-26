Cubs make signing of lefty Anderson official

Rosenthal reported Monday that the deal was pending a physical.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the deal was for $3.5 million and could reach $10 million if Anderson reached all of the contract’s incentives. Anderson is optimistic. He changed his Twitter bio to: “My grammar is terrible … and I potentially throw baseballs [for] the Cubs.”

Left-hander Brett Anderson was 1-2 with an 11.91 ERA in four appearances last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. | Harry How/Getty Images

If he can stay healthy, Anderson would appear to present a back-of-rotation option for the Cubs behind Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey. Lefty Mike Montgomery is projected to start but could slide to the bullpen if Anderson stays healthy — which is a big “if.”

Once a top prospect, Anderson has seen his career stall again and again due to injuries. He’s been a solid starter when healthy (career 105 ERA+) but has made 30 starts in two of eight big league seasons. He missed much of the 2016 season upon undergoing back surgery before Spring Training.

Anderson went 1-2 with an 11.91 ERA in four appearances last season but was solid the year before, going 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 starts for the Dodgers.

Anderson is a career 38-43 pitcher with a 3.86 ERA over 127 appearances (115 starts) for the A’s, Rockies and Dodgers.