Cubs manager Joe Maddon to historically hot Dodgers: Bring it on

PHILADELPHIA – The Cubs have a lot of work to do between now and October to even secure a playoff spot.

But manager Joe Maddon already is sizing up the steamrolling Dodgers, who earned their 90th victory Thursday with a week left in August.

And his bottom-line thought on this year’s big World Series favorites: Bring them on.

“Listen, I’m very confident playing against them,” said Maddon, whose defending champs pushed their record to 10 games over .500 for the first time this season only this week. “Absolutely. We need to finish this off strongly, which we’re very capable of doing.

Joe Maddon has a message for Cody Bellinger and the rest of the Dodgers: The Cubs like their chances to beat L.A. again in the playoffs.

“But I like the way we match up against them. A lot, not a little bit.”

The Cubs played all their regular-season games against the Dodgers during their up-and-down, hungover first half – winning two of three the first home series of the season and getting swept in Los Angeles in late May.

“Were just going through that malaise where we just weren’t playing good baseball,” Maddon said. “We’re playing better baseball. We’re still not playing as good as we can right yet. I anticipate we’re going to get to that in September, once everybody gets well.”

Specifically: Opening Day starter Jon Lester (lat/shoulder) could return from the disabled list in early September; shortstop Addison Russell (foot) could be on a similar timeline; and catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) could be right behind them.

“Once we get the band back together and out there playing our game, I’d be very, very happy to get that opportunity to play them,” Maddon said of the Dodgers – who were on a 55-11 run as they opened a series against the Brewers on Friday.

“Nothing would make me happier than that,” Maddon said. “That’s not to denigrate other teams that could potentially get in there. But for us, I’ve always been about, `You want to beat the best to be the best, or the best right now.’ And you’ve got to go through that group.

“I’m looking forward to that moment where I’m feeling like we’re clicking on all cylinders again, like we had last year,” he added. “We’re getting closer to it. And when you get to that point, bring on all comers.”

