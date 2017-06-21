Cubs’ Miguel Montero: MLB’s slide guideline ‘terrible (bleeping) rule’

Were it up to Miguel Montero, there would be no clear path slide rule for the Padres — or anyone else — to complain about.

“It’s the heat of the moment — It’s baseball,” the Cubs catcher said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s why I think that rule is a terrible (bleeping) rule. The game (has been) played that way for a long time, and nobody ever bitched about it.”

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo slid into Austin Hedges on Monday night, injuring the catcher and infuriating the Padres. Hedges was removed from the game with a thigh injury, and hasn’t played since Monday night. He’s out of Wednesday’s lineup.

Tuesday, Rizzo was found to have violated Rule 7.13 — which says a runner must not deviate from his “direct pathway” to home plate “to initiate contact with the catcher” — but he was not fined or suspended.

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero said he dislikes baseball's new slide mandate. (AP)

Montero doesn’t believe the rule should exist at all. Told it was designed to protect him — and other catchers — Montero scoffed. .

“Yeah, but I don’t care,” he said. “I don’t need the protection. I got plenty of protection. That’s why I don’t agree with that rule. I think it’s just B.S., because as a catcher, you like those.”

He believes he knows why there was contact Monday.

“There’s times where you get caught in between because you don’t know what to do,” Montero said. “I believe that’s what happened. I feel like Rizzo got caught in between. It was about a slide, and then it was a little too late to slide. I feel like he got caught in between.”

Montero stated, correctly, the origin of the rule: a May 25, 2011, game in which Giants catcher Buster Posey’s leg was shattered by the Marlins’ Scott Cousins on a play at home plate. Before the 2014 season, Major League Baseball and the MLBPA approved Rule 7.13, in which catchers must allow a runner a direct path to the plate, and a runner must not initiate contact.

“Terrible (bleeping) rule,” he said. “Simple as that.”