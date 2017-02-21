Cubs’ Montero vows to Maddon to do `whatever it takes to help’

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero sent this photo out via instagram Monday night during his detente summit with manager Joe Maddon over dinner.

MESA, Ariz. – Joe Maddon said he felt no need to “clear the air” with Miguel Montero. But that didn’t stop the Cubs manager from asking one of his more vocal clubhouse critics to dinner Monday night to talk privately, away from the ballpark.

“It was pretty much about the present and the future,” Maddon said of the dinner that also included coach Henry Blanco. “He can be a valuable liaison between the coaches and me and the players.”

The meeting over Italian food and red wine seemed especially important – if not liberating – to Montero, who less than four months ago was critical of Maddon’s managing during a radio interview on WMVP 1000 just after the Cubs won the World Series.

“We both wanted to talk to each other,” Montero said, admitting the potential divide weighed on his mind. “I got a lot off my chest. Because I care so much for the game. I care so much for the team.

“I’m here to win. And it’s hard when you have that on your shoulders and your chest. And vice-versa. I’ve never been a cancer anywhere I’ve played for all these years, and I’m not planning to be one of those guys.

“And I’m telling you, whatever it takes me to help [I’ll do]. I was truthful with him when I said, `If you feel Willson [Contreras] needs a break and [Clayton] Kershaw’s pitching for the other team, put me in. I’m fine. Because that’s my role; that’s my job. And I accept it. Just count on me.

“If we need to sent a message out there to the players, I’m here for you, too. I can help you in that, and vice-versa. If I do something you don’t like, just let me know. Chew me out, whatever. I don’t care. I’ll take it like a man.

Montero, a two-time All-Star and career starter until being traded to the Cubs before the 2015 season, lost starting time to three-man catching rotations the last two years and to rookie Contreras’ emergence last year, at the same time Montero slumped.

During the radio interview Montero said among other things he was unhappy about his playing time during the season and a postseason in which he hit a crucial grand slam against the Dodgers, drove in a key run in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series and caught the last pitch of that Series.

Maddon had downplayed the remarks – as well as critical remarks by then-Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman – multiple times during the off-season and early this spring.

Montero did not. And welcomed the chance to clear the air.

“It was a great time. It was amazing. I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I actually felt when I came in this morning I felt awesome. I can tell you it was a different attitude [during] my workout today, which was awesome.

“That’s what I’m looking for. We’ve got a special team, and we have a legitimate chance to win another championship. In order to do that we need to be together here, and I think we are. And we’re going to stay that way.”