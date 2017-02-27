Cubs morning report: Rosscup returns one day – Renteria the next

MESA, Ariz. – It was quick work. You might have missed it if you blinked.

But that efficient inning against the Indians in Sunday’s third inning was an early sign of left-handed bullpen depth for the Cubs.

Zac Rosscup, a favorite of pitching coach Chris Bosio coming up, gave up a soft single, then got a popup and double play grounder in his first game action since undergoing shoulder-debridement surgery in May.

“It felt great,” said Rosscup, who spent parts of 2013, ’14 and ’15 on the big-league roster. “I was a little amped up, but I think that’s normal, missing all last year and the long road. But I’m glad I put that behind me and got the first one out of the way this spring.

MESA, Ariz. – It was quick work. You might have missed it if you blinked.

But that efficient inning against the Indians in Sunday’s third inning was an early sign of left-handed bullpen depth for the Cubs.

Zac Rosscup, a favorite of pitching coach Chris Bosio coming up, gave up a soft single, then got a popup and double play grounder in his first game action since undergoing shoulder-debridement surgery in May.

“It felt great,” said Rosscup, who spent parts of 2013, ’14 and ’15 on the big-league roster. “I was a little amped up, but I think that’s normal, missing all last year and the long road. But I’m glad I put that behind me and got the first one out of the way this spring.

Zac Rosscup against the Cardinals in 2015.

“I’m excited to get back out there.”

Rosscup, 28, actually progressed after surgery at an accelerated rate, finishing his rehab work earlier than expected, in mid-September – at which point the organization considered it wiser to shut it down and rest until spring instead of scheduling him to pitch over the offseason.

“It was a good idea, looking back,” said Rosscup, who could become an important part of the Cubs’ bullpen inventory at AAA Iowa by the time the season openers.

“My expectations are just to be healthy,” he said. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of guys. I don’t have any expectations to break with the Chicago team. I just want to make it through camp healthy and look forward to a healthy season.”

Meanwhile, the Cubs take on the White Sox Monday in a 2:05 p.m. (CT) game in Mesa, marking the return to Sloan Park, in a managerial role, for former Cubs manager Rick Renteria.

Cubs lineup (left-hander Brett Anderson pitching):

LF Kyle Schwarber

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

DH Miguel Montero

C Willson Contreras

CF Jon Jay

RF Mark Zagunis

White Sox (right-hander Lucas Giolito):

SS Tim Anderson

LF Melky Cabrera

1B Jose Abreu

DH Matt Davidson

RF Avisail Garcia

3B Tyler Saladino

2B Yoan Moncada

C Kevan Smith

CF Adam Engel

Zac Rosscup against the Cardinals in 2015.

“I’m excited to get back out there.”

Rosscup, 28, actually progressed after surgery at an accelerated rate, finishing his rehab work earlier than expected, in mid-September – at which point the organization considered it wiser to shut it down and rest until spring instead of scheduling him to pitch over the offseason.

“It was a good idea, looking back,” said Rosscup, who could become an important part of the Cubs’ bullpen inventory at AAA Iowa by the time the season openers.

“My expectations are just to be healthy,” he said. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of guys. I don’t have any expectations to break with the Chicago team. I just want to make it through camp healthy and look forward to a healthy season.”

Meanwhile, the Cubs take on the White Sox Monday in a 2:05 p.m. (CT) game in Mesa, marking the return to Sloan Park, in a managerial role, for former Cubs manager Rick Renteria.

Cubs lineup (left-hander Brett Anderson pitching):

LF Kyle Schwarber

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

DH Miguel Montero

C Willson Contreras

CF Jon Jay

RF Mark Zagunis

White Sox (right-hander Lucas Giolito):

SS Tim Anderson

LF Melky Cabrera

1B Jose Abreu

DH Matt Davidson

RF Avisail Garcia

3B Tyler Saladino

2B Yoan Moncada

C Kevan Smith

CF Adam Engel