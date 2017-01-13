Baseball 01/13/2017, 03:20pm

Cubs name Ross special assistant in front office

Sun-Times Staff
email

Recently retired catcher David Ross was named a special assistant to baseball operations for the team Friday on the first day of Cubs Convention.

Ross, 39, retired after playing a key role in the Cubs’ World Series victory against the Cleveland Indians, capping a 15-year major league career. He spent the last two years of that career with the Cubs.

In his new role, Ross will “contribute to all elements within the club’s baseball operations department, including major-league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office,” the team said in a statement. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the season.

 

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

