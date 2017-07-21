Cubs notebook: Arrieta, fellow starting pitchers feed off one another

For six innings on Friday, Cubs starter Jake Arrieta continued what has been a trend among a starting rotation that had factored greatly into six straight victories coming out of the All-Star break.

But Arrieta’s outing got lost in the nine-run eighth inning that led to an 11-4 loss to the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Yet, Arrieta’s 97-pitch performance proved to be the latest solid start just a time when the starting rotation will again be at full-strength.

Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that Kyle Hendricks will return early next week – likely Monday or Tuesday against the White Sox. Hendricks last pitched for the Cubs on June 4 and has been sidelined with tendinitis in his right hand since.

“He’s ready to rock and roll,” Maddon said Friday.

Hendricks will take the mound after Jose Quintana – who struck out 12 in his Cubs’ debut – pitches Sunday against the Cardinals in his first Wrigley Field appearance as a Cub. Arrieta, who scattered five hits and allowed two runs Friday, said the starters’ recent run of success has only bolstered the confidence of a group that will be pivotal if the Cubs hope to remain in contention for the National League Central Division title.

“We’re at the point of the season now, if you don’t have (your stride) by now, it’s tough to find,” Arrieta said. “You want to try to elevate your game a little bit. Obviously, the competition among the staff – whether it’s talked about or it goes unsaid – we all want to go out there and follow up the guy before us and have a quality outing or an outing that allows our offense to stay in the game and not allow things to get out of hand.”

Bryant could miss weekend

After missing Friday’s game with a sprained finger, third baseman Kris Bryant’s availability will be determined on his ability to grip a bat, Maddon said Friday. Bryant is still experiencing soreness in his finger, which he injured during a head-first slide against the Braves Wednesday. Maddon said after Bryant returned sooner than expected from a recent ankle injury, he didn’t want to speculate if Bryant would be able to play at all this weekend against the Cardinals.

Finding his way

Quintana made his first trip to the home clubhouse at Wrigley Field on Friday after taking a different way to work than he has been accustomed to. Quintana, who spent six years with the Sox, said it was strange to make his way north on Lakeshore Drive to his new surroundings.

By starting Sunday, Quintana won’t face his former team during next week’s four games – two of which will be played at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Field. Quintana said he has a sharper focus than worrying about pitching against his former teammates.

“It’s tough. It’s my old team but honestly I’m focusing on the Cardinals and the Brewers,” Quintana said Friday. “That’s the contenders for us in the division.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.