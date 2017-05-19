Cubs notes: Heyward back on Saturday, Johnson makes his debut

Jason Heyward hits a three run home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in April. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward needed to get to the point where his jammed right index finger wasn’t an issue before he was prepared to declare himself ready to play.

On Friday, he did just that.

“I’m playing tomorrow,” Heyward said before Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Heyward went 1-for-3 with an RBI single for Class A South Bend on Thursday. Heyward, who has been out since May 5 when he injured himself against the Yankees, is expected to be activated on Saturday.

The Cubs face a difficult decision when they will have to determine who to send to AAA Iowa to make room for Heyward. Heyward said Friday he is still experiencing some minor soreness, but he feels good enough to return without worrying about the injury worsening.

Heyward said that Thursday’s minor league start went better than expected.

“I needed to go up there and swing the bat and do that worry-free and play the game and adjust,” Heyward said. “Just go up there and worry about timing, things like that…get comfortable and then play the game and not think about my hand at all, which I was able to do.”

Manager Joe Maddon said before Friday’s game that no decision has been made in regard to who the Cubs will send down. Ian Happ went 1-for-4 on Friday and scored a run as he continued his impressive start since being called up. The other logical candidate to be sent to Iowa, Tommy La Stella, was inserted as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and walked in his only at-bat.

Maddon who said the roster move likely won’t involve a pitcher, characterized the decision as being difficult.

“That’s what happens when you’re good – you have tough decisions,” Maddon said. “We have a lot of different options. The fact that Ian’s come up and done so well makes it more difficult. We’ll try to figure out and make our best guess.”

Asked if it makes more sense to send Happ to Iowa where he could play on a daily basis, Maddon responded: “He could benefit from playing regularly in the majors. He’s definitely the kind of guy you don’t want him sitting around.”

FIRST TIMER

Reliever Pierce Johnson made his major league debut on Friday when he allowed two unearned runs and two hits over an inning of work. Johnson entered the game in the sixth inning, which was interrupted by a rain delay that lasted just under two hours. Johnson finished off the inning when he walked one and struck out two.

Johnson attempted to stay loose by riding an exercise bike during the delay, which came after he emerged from the Cubs bullpen not knowing how bad the weather was.

“The wind hit me and the rain and I think my glasses fogged up a little bit,” Johnson said. “It was definitely interesting. I said, ‘Well, this is how it’s going to happen.’ But I embraced it.”

