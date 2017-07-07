Cubs notes: Maddon says 2016 layoff took toll on Schwarber offensively

Kyle Schwarber collides with Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifth inning Friday. Schwarber was called out on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A day after Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber returned from a stint with Class AAA Iowa, manager Joe Maddon acknowledged he may have underestimated the toll that missing the majority of the 2016 season took on Schwarber.

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Pirates and doubled in the fifth inning. Schwarber, who went 0-for-4 in his return game Thursday, is now hitting .170 in 66 games. While Maddon said Schwarber, along with shortstop Addison Russell, haven’t lived up to preseason expectations offensively, Maddon explained last season’s layoff may be a major reason why Schwarber has struggled.

“That, to me, is the one part that, probably more than anything has created a little bit of a setback for him,” Maddon said. “I really, absolutely, firmly, 100 percent believe he’s going to overcome all this. But I think coming off of last year going into this year, missing so much time probably led to that and then it compounded.

“When you go up there to the plate and your numbers are really low and you see that all the time and you start pressing, it’s difficult to dig out of that hole. He just needs to accumulate at-bats again.”

Five-year run

First baseman Anthony Rizzo hit his 20th home run Friday with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. It marked the fifth straight season Rizzo has accumulated at least 20 home runs and the third season he has reached the 20-homer mark before the All-Star break.

Rizzo joins Billy Williams (13 times), Bill Nicholson (six times) and Leon Durham (five times) as the only Cubs left-handed hitters with five 20-homer seasons. Rizzo also joined Williams and Ron Santo as the only Cubs to accomplish the feat before they turn 28 years old.

“That’s pretty cool,” Rizzo said. “Just to be mentioned with those guys – obviously two of the greats ever to play the game, especially for the Cubs, is pretty special.”

Pick and choose

Third baseman Kris Bryant stepped to the plate in the eighth inning a double shy of hitting for the cycle. After a single in the first inning, a triple in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the sixth, Bryant followed with his second homer of the day with a two-run shot.

If he had his choice, though, what would he choose? Another homer or the cycle.

“Two home runs any day,” Bryant said. “I didn’t even know until I got in the dugout they told me. I could have just missed third and missed home, right? Is that a double? See, I wasn’t thinking.”

Cubs agree to terms with Lange

The Cubs signed first-round pick, LSU right-handed pitcher Alex Lange (30th overall pick) on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed although published reports had the deal at $1.92 million. The Cubs also agreed to terms with outfielder Nelson Velazquez (fifth round) and right-hander Jeremy Estrada (sixth round on Friday).

