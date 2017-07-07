Cubs offer fans chance to win customized World Series ring

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 12: General manager Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs show off the World Series Championship ring before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700010344

If the ring is your thing, then for $10 is could be yours. On Friday, the Cubs announced a raffle where a fan can win a 2016 World Series ring.

Fans can enter a raffle where he or she can win a player-grade ring that will be customized with the fan’s last name. It’s the only chance for fans to win the same type of ring that each player received for winning the 2016 World Series.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Cubs Charities. Tickets are only available in Chicago. Cubs Charities has placed raffle kiosks throughout in Wrigleyville and downtown.

At Wrigley Field, tickets can be purchased on game days near fan services in the bleachers and by the Audi Club near Gate D, or at the Cubs Store locations on Michigan Avenue and the Park at Wrigley. Cubs fans who live within Chicago’s city limits can also buy a ticket online at cubs.com/ringraffle.

The ring is made from 14-karat white gold. Its top features the Cubs bullseye logo crafted from 33 custom-cut red rubies surrounded by 72 round white diamonds. Overall, the ring contains 214 diamonds at 5.5 carats, 3 karats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires.