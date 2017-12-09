Cubs open in Miami in 2018, play 2 World Series rematches vs. Indians

The 2018 schedule challenges the Cubs’ travel legs from the outset, as the team goes from spring training in Arizona to Miami to open the season March 29 against Giancarlo Stanton and the Marlins.

The 10-game, three-city trip is one of the two longest of the year.

The four-game opening series is followed by two at Cincinnati and four at Milwaukee before the Cubs open their Wrigley Field schedule April 9 against the Pirates.

The interleague schedule puts the Cubs against the American League Central, including the Cubs’ first two series against the Cleveland Indians since their epic 2016 World Series. The first rematch series is in Cleveland April 24-25; the other, May 22-23 at Wrigley.

Opening Day starter Jon Lester pitches to Giancarlo Stanton at Marlins Park in June.

The AL Central schedule means the Cubs switch from four games against the White Sox to a pair of three-game weekend series — May 11-13 at home and Sept. 21-23 on the South Side.

If the Cubs wind up in another close race for a playoff spot next year, they’ll have a more hospitable final stretch of games, at least geographically.

That late Sox series is scheduled just ahead of the final homestand (vs. the Pirates and Cardinals) and means the Cubs have 16 of their final 19 games in Chicago — with a trip to Arizona in the middle of that stretch.

Cubs’ All-Stars next year get another sleep-challenged travel turnaround in July as the Cubs finish the first half with a San Francisco-San Diego road trip before the All-Stars head to Washington for Monday’s workouts at Nationals Park.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com