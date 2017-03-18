Cubs optimistic Eloy Jimenez’ shoulder injury not serious

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs top prospect Eloy Jimenez, who was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, has undergone both an MRI and a CT scan on his sore shoulder and the Cubs expect to have more clarity on the injury by Monday.

The power-hitting outfielder hasn’t played on either side of camp since Tuesday, when he launched an errant, ninth-inning throw from left field that landed in the seats behind the third-base dugout. It’s believed that aggravated an already mildly sore shoulder.

The Cubs seem optimistic the injury won’t require more than a rest period and re-strengthening program to resolve.

Notes: Look for leadoff man Kyle Schwarber to get a sizeable number of his scheduled days off this season against National League West opponents, if only because most of the league’s better left-handed starters are in that division, manager Joe Maddon said. “That might be the perfect time to give him those days,” said Maddon, referring to the Cubs’ Schwarber-maintenance planning coming off major knee surgery that cost him nearly all of last season. …The Cubs began having starting pitchers bat in games Saturday and will do that for the rest of the spring, said, regardless of whether they’re playing an AL or NL opponent. …The Cubs hosted World Baseball Classic semifinalist Japan in an exhibition game Saturday as the team travels from the Far East to Los Angeles for the final round of tournament games. …When asked by a reporter covering Team Japan what advice Maddon has for players experiencing Dodger Stadium for the first time, the Cubs manager said: “Get a Dodger Dog.”