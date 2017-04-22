Cubs out-slug Reds, but keep an eye on rotation for what’s next

CINCINNATI – It’s clear by now that most of the consternation in Cubdom over what’s wrong with the Cubs and what needs improving has more to do with last year’s clear sailing than this year’s flaws.

They are, after all, in first place with an early season pace that would lead to 95 victories after winning their fourth straight game Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati.

But even that 12-8 victory over the Reds underscored again the one area most worth watching over the next few weeks for its potential to put this team on the kind of run it spent most of last year riding.

That’s the starting rotation that pitched circles around the rest of the league in 2016 but has been up and down through just more than three full turns this year after returning its top four starters.

Jake Arrieta drives a triple over Reds right-fielder Scooter Gennett's head in the fifth inning Saturday.

The rotation led the majors with a 2.96 ERA and 100 quality starts last year – including 2.21 with 15 in its first 17 games as the team got off to a torrid start.

“I still think we’re at the top,” said Saturday’s starter, Jake Arrieta, who survived a mistake-pitch, three-run homer to Joey Votto in the first to regroup for a six-inning start and the win.

“I don’t think you can say otherwise just because of the results,” he said. “If you go strictly by the numbers, then, yeah, it might not be the case. There’s been a couple of mistakes here and there. But I think we’ve thrown the ball pretty well.”

The rotation has a 4.00 ERA through 17 games this year – clustered in the middle of the pack in the majors – with only six quality starts. Only five MLB teams had fewer quality starts through Friday. They average 5 2/3 inning a start.

Arrieta (3.65 ERA) and last year’s league ERA leader, Kyle Hendricks (6.19), have battled through early season dips in velocity – which is especially detrimental to Hendricks because he relies heavily on one of the game’s best changeups.

Jon Lester (2.66 ERA) doesn’t have a decision in four starts largely because of lack of run support; John Lackey (4.00) has been a first-inning runs sieve; and newcomer Brett Anderson (4.40) has battled command and Wrigley weather conditions so far.

“We limit the free passes, we use our stuff, we’re going to be fine,” said Arrieta, who didn’t walk a batter after walking just one in his previous start. “We’ve had some hiccups, but we’ve been picked up by the offense the last few times.”

Consider the Cubs allowed 24 runs during their four-game losing streak through Monday. They’ve allowed the same number in their last four games and won them all.

Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer in each of the last two games – Friday’s tying the game in the ninth. Jason Heyward hit one Saturday, the day after hitting a solo shot for his first homer of the season. Willson Contreras added his first career grand slam Saturday.

If Arrieta’s finish Saturday – retiring 12 of the last 14, including six strikeouts – is any indication, he could be on the verge of running off a streak of dominant starts.

His velocity even ticked up to 94 mph, inching closer to his 95-96 norm.

“After that [mistake to Votto], I was able to really lock it in,” Arrieta (3-0) said. “My command throughout the game was really good. It was probably the best stuff I’ve had so far this year.”

Just wait until the club gets through April, said Contreras, the catcher in his first full big-league season.

“April is the month to make adjustments and see how they’re going to attack us and how we’re going to pitch them,” Contreras said. “But I think in May and June we’re going to get a little bit hotter than we are right now.”

