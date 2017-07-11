Cubs pitching coach says Kyle Hendricks is becoming game ready

Cubs Kyle Hendricks could be back in the team’s rotation just in time for the team’s second half push.

Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio said Hendricks, who started rehab Monday, looked good, but will continued to be monitored. Bosio said he expects Hendricks will be cleared to be in the Cubs’ first rotation after the All-Star break.

Hendricks (4-3) went on the 10-day disabled list June 8 because of tendinitis on the back of his pitching hand.

Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Wrigley Field. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

He reported the discomfort after throwing a side session early June, and manager Joe Maddon described the move as precautionary.

At the time, Cubs president Theo Epstein expected Hendricks to return mid-June.

“It’s something we do not think is serious or long-term,” team president Theo Epstein said June 8.

Hendricks led the Major League with a 2.13 ERA last season. This year, he’s recorded a .409 ERA and has allowed 53 hits and 29 runs in the 61 ⅔ innings he’s pitched.