Cubs put Ben Zobrist on DL and recall Tommy LaStella

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rockies defeated the Cubs 5-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Before their game Friday against the Pirates, the Cubs put Ben Zobrist on the 10-day disabled list because of a sore left wrist and recalled Tommy LaStella from Class AAA Iowa.

Zobrist’s DL date was back-dated to Tuesday. Zobrist has been bothered by the sore wrist since hurting it during a swing on May 26. Zobrist had been just 5-for-49 (a .102 average) since suffering the injury.

“The big point is to have him well in August and September,” manager Joe Maddon said this week.