Cubs put catcher Willson Contreras on 10-day DL

PHOENIX — Catcher Willson Contreras, who was put on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a strained right hamstring.

To take Contreras’ spot, the Cubs recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa.

Contreras hopes to return by the end of September but is counting on October.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be before the [end of] season or in the playoffs,” he said. “I’m not going to rush anything. I’m going to make sure when I get back I get back 100 percent.”

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Contreras, 25, injured the hamstring while running to first base on Wednesday during a game against the San Francisco. He was batting .274 with 20 doubles, 21 homers and 70 RBI in 102 games.

Contreras said could walk normally by Thursday and felt much better Friday, but won’t push it.

The Cubs say it’s a moderate strain. The expectation is Contreras, who underwent an MRI on Thursday, won’t be painfree for another two weeks. At that point, he will be evaluated and the Cubs will have a better idea on his timetable for a return.

Caratini, 23, will be available for the Cubs tonight as they open their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The switch-hitter batted .192 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI in 11 games with the Cubs during his first stint from June 28-Aug. Caratini is hitting .344 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 59 RBI in 76 games for Iowa this season.