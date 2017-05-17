Cubs put down the whine, raise a glass of the good stuff after victory

Cubs manager Joe Maddon brought a generous-sized glass of “Big Smooth” red wine to his postgame media briefing Tuesday night, then raised the glass above the microphone.

“Cheers,” said the man who had just as much reason to toast the Cubs’ 7-5 victory over the Reds for the rarity of such events these days as for the fact that it marked the 1,000th victory of his managerial career.

Four Cubs home runs and a bend-but-not-break start from John Lackey on a warm, wind-blown hitters night provided a game worth breaking out the wine and putting a cork in the whine.

It was just the third victory in 10 games and pushed the Cubs’ record back to .500.

Joe Maddon congratulates struggling leadoff man Kyle Schwarber after a second-inning home run.

“This is a strong test for us,” struggling first baseman Anthony Rizzo said before the game of the six-week stumble into their World Series title defense. “We can go one of two ways.”

Rizzo, who took a 99-mph fastball from Aroldis Chapman off his forearm May 7, then went 2-for-16 on last week’s road trip, took advantage of the conditions to drive a hit off the wall in left in his first at-bat and one over the wall in right in his last (drawing an intentional walk in between).

Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Addison Russell also homered.

Maddon thanked the players and coaches for the 1,000 wins, and his bosses for giving him chances to manage.

“He always had a great mind for the game,” said Lackey (4-3), who first knew Maddon as a bench coach with the Angels when Lackey was a rookie there. “You could definitely tell he was probably going to be a manager someday.”

Lackey pitched into the sixth inning with a 5-3 lead. And for the fourth consecutive Lackey start, the Cubs won.

The only thing that matters now is what comes next.

“There’s no panic,” team president Theo Epstein said. “But there’s also a lot of guys in there that care about playing up to our capabilities. That’s one of the reasons I have so much trust in this group and a lot of confidence that we’re going to get it straightened out.”