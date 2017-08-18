Cubs put Jon Lester on 10-day DL with tightness in lat muscle

The Cubs put Jon Lester on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of tightness in his left lat muscle and general shoulder fatigue.

Lester was examined by specialist last night. A Cubs spokesman said he “really got a positive report” and that the Cubs “don’t expect it to be a long stay.”

“Everything is structurally sound” with Lester’s shoulder.

Lester left his start Thursday in the second inning because of tightness in his left lat muscle.

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester walks off the field after being relieved in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 17 | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

“There’s no minimum of maximum, just that it’s a 10-day stay and then we’ll figure it out,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on Lester’s return.

The Cubs’ two-time Opening Day starter and a Cy Young Award finalist last year, saw the team physician after the game to determine the severity of damage to the large muscle that extends up from the back into the shoulder area.

The move to the disabled list was expected. Also, the Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm on the DL with a right-index finger infection.

Pitchers Felix Pena and Rob Zastryzny will be called up from Class AAA Iowa to bolster a bullpen forced to cover 7 1/3 innings of a 13-10 loss on Thursday to the last-place Reds.