Cubs put the Arch in arch-rivals, beat Cards to clinch in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – It had to be the Cardinals. It had to be here.

It almost had to be John Lackey – the former Cardinals Game 1 playoff starter – pitching for the Cubs and beating the Cardinals in the kind of division clincher that figures to stick longer in their memories than most.

Lackey is the last Cardinals pitcher to win a playoff game for the franchise with 11 World Series championships.

On Wednesday night at a Busch Stadium filled with red, fight and blue, he became the first Cubs pitcher since Charlie Root in 1938 to clinch a Cubs championship in St. Louis.

Russell after his three-run homer in Wednesday's seventh.

More often the nail than the hammer in this rivalry over the past century, the Cubs batted around in the seventh against starter Michael Wacha for all five runs in a 5-1 victory that sent the Cubs’ celebrating in front of the Cards – on their way to a first-round playoff matchup with the Washington Nationals.

“We intend to clinch there,” Ben Zobrist, last year’s World Series MVP, said on the eve of this four-game series, “and I think for a lot of guys that have been around here for a long time it’s going to be very satisfying.”

For only the second time in franchise history – first since 1906-08 – the Cubs are in the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Three in a row? They had three appearances in the previous 16 years combined.

They did it this year unlike perhaps any other year they’ve made it – as tired, hung-over favorites who stumbled more than three months into the All-Star break.

As defending champions who overcame injuries, underachievement, fatigue and occasional off-field issues to storm out of the All-Star break and ride the best second-half record in the National League to another playoff berth.

“Just speaking for how I felt this year, it’s tiring that extra month [of postseason baseball in 2016],” reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant said. “It was completely, just physically, mentally [tired]. I think there’s a lot to be said about that.”

And about the way they responded?

“The post-World Series effect is real if you look at what teams have done,” said team president Theo Epstein, who won two World Series as the Red Sox general manager before building last year’s Cubs champ.

“That’s nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “But I think there’s always an opportunity to focus and elevate the caliber of play at a really important time, and our guys have absolutely done that.”

The Cubs are 46-24 (.657) since the All-Star break after entering the break two games under .500 and 5½ games behind the Brewers. One more victory gives them 90 for the season – an unthinkable number in early July.

“You get down 5½ games, and you’re under .500 at the break, you know you have to respond immediately,” Epstein said, “and we did for the most part. We have a lot of faith in this group.

“Certain years are tougher than others,” said Epstein, whose 2016 team boat raced to 103 wins before finishing with the franchise’s first World Series title in 108 years. “And dealing with success is not easy. And it’s been a long road.

“This is what we’ve felt our guys’ identity is,” he added, “and it’s great to see it manifest at the most important time.”

Lackey (12-11), who beat the Cubs in the opener of the 2015 National League Division Series as a Cardinal, allowed only a second-inning run Wednesday, on a walk and two singles. He retired all but one batter after that (two-out walk to Tommy Pham).

Wacha limited the Cubs to just two base runners through six – erasing one on a double play – before the Cubs teed off in the seventh.

Rizzo, who was angered when hit by a pitch with apparent intent in the first, opened the seventh with a single, followed by a Ben Zobrist single – followed by Addison Russell’s game-breaking, go-ahead three-run homer.

Three doubles, a walk and two more runs later, Wacha was gone.

