Cubs recall Kyle Schwarber from Class AAA Iowa

Schwarber hits 0-2 fastball into seats to tie game in top of fifth (Photo: John Antonoff).

The Cubs are recalling Kyle Schwarber from Class AAA Iowa Thursday.

The likely corresponding move involves putting right-hander John Lackey on the 10-day disabled list. Lackey, who has been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot in recent starts, wasn’t scheduled to pitch again before the All-Star break.

Schwarber, who is expected to start in left field against the Brewers on Thursday, was optioned to the minors on June 22 with a .171 batting average.

The Cubs’ Opening Day leadoff hitter lasted seven weeks before the Cubs eventually dropped him in the order after he struggled to produce a .185 average and .304 on-base percentage.

Schwarber played just 11 games for Iowa, hitting .343 with four home runs, eight walks and a 1.192 OPS. He also struck out 12 times, including a pair of three-strikeout games.

He was 1-for-2 with a walk in a game at Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

It’s unclear where Schwarber will bat in the Cubs order.

He was used in every spot but one since being moved out of leadoff and batted third in his final game before the demotion.

Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday he would consider Schwarber for a return to leadoff upon his return from the minors.

Maddon said Schwarber’s tone-setting struggles at leadoff early in the season will not factor into the decision.

“It’s of zero concern,” Maddon said. “He would have struggled in the [No.] 8 hole. That had nothing to do with where he was hitting in the batting order. I find no connection between his struggle and where he was hitting in the batting order.

“It was just that he was struggling. Just missing his pitch. Fouling it off. That had nothing to do with placement in the batting order, because he was not trying to be any kind of a different hitter. He was not trying to accept more walks. It was just a matter of he was just not hitting.

“I would not be concerned with putting him back there, just depending on what he looks like when he gets back.”

Lackey (5-9, 5.20 ERA) wouldn’t be expected to require more than the minimum stay on the DL. Three of his last four starts have been quality starts even as he dealt with the issue.

Asked Wednesday how much it bothers him, he said:

“I’m 38 years old. I’m bothered by a lot of things.”