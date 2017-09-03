Cubs reliever Rondon makes decision, says he’s ‘ready’ for WBC

MESA, Ariz. – Two spring appearances was all Cubs setup man Hector Rondon needed.

“Now I’m for sure. I feel really good and I’m ready,” said Rondon, who said Thursday he’ll formally accept Team Venezuela’s invitation and pitch in the World Baseball Classic.

Rondon, who would join the Venezuelans next week assuming they advance from first-round pool play this weekend, had held off making a decision until he determined how he felt during the first half of camp.

He said he’ll probably tell the Cubs staff next week.

Hector Rondon

Pitchers historically have proved the greater risk to big-league teams with players in the WBC, and Rondon is the only pitcher from the Cubs’ projected opening roster to participate.

“He knows he has our blessing to do it,” manager Joe Maddon said earlier in camp.

The former Cubs closer said he’s excited for his first WBC competition, during a year manager Omar Vizquel’s team has ramped up its roster and intent to win.

“Especially with the kind of players that we have right now,” Rondon said. “They have really good infielders and good hitters, too. Hopefully, they can score a lot of runs. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Venezuela, led by Miguel Cabrera, Felix Hernandex and Carlos Gonzalez, opens the first round Friday against Javy Baez’ Team Puerto Rico in Mexico. Italy and Mexico also are that pool.

The top two advance to the second round in San Diego, where Rondon plans to join them.

“Everybody’s taking it serious [this time],” Rondon said of a Venezuelan team that was bounced in the first round during the last WBC in 2013. “The last two times they went, they were playing around. Now they want to win. It’s going to be special.”

Thursday’s Cactus League lineup against Seattle (vs. LHP James Paxton):

LF Kyle Schwarber

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

RF Jason Heyward

C Willson Contreras

DH Taylor Davis

CF Jon Jay

(LHP Mike Montgomery)

The Cubs also have a “B” game vs. the Angels:

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Chesny Young

LF Ian Happ

C Victor Caratini

1B Alberto Mineo

3B Jason Vosler

CF Todd Glaesmann

RF Bijan Rademacher

(RHP Casey Kelly)