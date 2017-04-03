Cubs’ Rizzo (back) sidelined again for spring rematch vs. Dodgers
MESA, Ariz. – Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the lineup Saturday for a third consecutive day since being scratched because of lower back soreness.
Because the Cubs play a road game Sunday that requires a long bus ride to Surprise, across the Phoenix valley, that means Rizzo likely won’t play until at least Monday when they play a road game against the Angels in nearby Tempe.
Saturday’s lineup for the 2:05 p.m. (CT) NLCS rematch against the Dodgers – featuring the first start of the spring for Kyle Hendricks, who beat Clayton Kershaw to eliminate the Dodgers last fall:
DH Jason Heyward
3B Kris Bryant
2B Ben Zobrist
LF Kyle Schwarber
SS Addison Russell
C Miguel Montero
CF Jon Jay
1B Jeimer Candelario
RF Matt Szczur
(RHP Kyle Hendricks)