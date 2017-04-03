Baseball 03/04/2017, 10:15am

Cubs’ Rizzo (back) sidelined again for spring rematch vs. Dodgers

Gordon Wittenmyer
MESA, Ariz. – Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the lineup Saturday for a third consecutive day since being scratched because of lower back soreness.

Because the Cubs play a road game Sunday that requires a long bus ride to Surprise, across the Phoenix valley, that means Rizzo likely won’t play until at least Monday when they play a road game against the Angels in nearby Tempe.

Saturday’s lineup for the 2:05 p.m. (CT) NLCS rematch against the Dodgers – featuring the first start of the spring for Kyle Hendricks, who beat Clayton Kershaw to eliminate the Dodgers last fall:

DH Jason Heyward

3B Kris Bryant

2B Ben Zobrist

LF Kyle Schwarber

SS Addison Russell

C Miguel Montero

CF Jon Jay

1B Jeimer Candelario

RF Matt Szczur

(RHP Kyle Hendricks)

 

