Cubs’ Rizzo reaches out to boy who was attacked at school

Children at a suburban Chicago school are wearing Cubbie blue in support of a classmate who was severely beaten and Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is inviting the boy to Wrigley Field when he gets better.

Rizzo tweeted his invitation to 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to watch batting practice and a game, saying he’d heard the 7th-grader was a Cubs fan.

“Heard you are a big Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP(batting practice) passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong”

Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong https://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0 Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by Miguel Montero during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Heard Henry's school will be wearing @Cubs gear tom to show their support Wear ur gear & I'll RT pics.Let's all show our support #StayStrong — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

The attack happened on Friday at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin. Authorities say another student attacked after Henry bumped into him. He suffered facial fractures and other injuries. The boy remains hospitalized but school officials say his condition is improving and he’s breathing on his own after doctors removed a breathing tube.

Police say their investigation is continuing to determine if the other boy should face criminal charges.

Rizzo’s tweets started a reaction on Twitter through the #StayStrong hashtag.

South Elgin highschool beacon with mr Erickson supports Henry!!! ❤️⚡️💙 @ARizzo44 pic.twitter.com/IyDFc9W5YC — Terra (@t3rra11) February 7, 2017