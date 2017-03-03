Cubs’ Rizzo sidelined another day by sore back

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was scratched from Thursday’s lineup because of stiffness in his lower back, continues to be a day-to-day proposition after being left out of Friday’s lineup, too.

Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday he hoped Rizzo would be ready to play by Friday and expected he’d return no later than Saturday.

With 30 days left until the opener, the Cubs won’t push the back issue, which has been a recurring problem for the Gold Glove first baseman, usually sidelining him for two to three days at a time. That means if Rizzo is held out of Saturday’s game, he likely would skip the long bus ride to and from Surprise on Sunday as well.

Meanwhiloe, infielder Tommy La Stella, who has been slowed much of the past two weeks by a tight hamstring, returns to action Friday, batting seventh and playing second base in his first spring game.

Anthony Rizzo (Photo by John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

The lineup for today’s 2:05 p.m. (CT) home game against the Reds in Mesa:

RF Jason Heyward

CF Albert Almora Jr.

LF Jon Jay

SS Javy Baez

DH Eloy Jimenez

3B Jeimer Candelario

2B Tommy La Stella

1B Chris Dominguez

C Carlos Corporan

(LHP Mike Montgomery)