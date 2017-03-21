Cubs rookie Albert Almora Jr. looks ready for impact role

MESA, Ariz. – The play that November night was like the player himself: Easily overlooked in the din and celebration of the bigger names and the larger picture.

But if Albert Almora Jr. doesn’t decide on his own to tag and take second base on Kris Bryant’s deep fly to center in the 10th inning of Game 7, the whole complexion of that two-run inning – and possibly the outcome of the World Series last fall – changes.

“That ended up being a really critical play,” general manager Jed Hoyer said of the surprising chance the pinch-running rookie took just ahead of an intentional walk to Anthony Rizzo. “Because that walk ended up scoring.”

Albert Almora Jr. celebrates the Cubs' victory in Game 7 of the World Series in Cleveland.

And the Cubs held on to win by that one-run margin.

And because World Series MVP Ben Zobrist had the big go-ahead double in the 10th, and because the story was about 10 innings of emotional whiplash, a rain-delay players meeting and 108 years of thirst finally quenched, Almora’s heady play tends to get lost.

But those five seconds on the biggest baseball stage of his life offered a glimpse into why many are confident Almora will become the next touted position prospect to take his place as an impact player in the Cubs’ lineup.

The first player drafted under team president Theo Epstein’s front office regime, Almora already is a Gold Glove caliber center fielder – Bryant calls him the best he’s seen – and has a line-drive hitting ability that led to a .277 debut season that included 13 extra-base hits in his 47 games last year.

The instincts and baseball gym-rat sense for the game, though, are what set him apart – a confidence and mature-for-his-age grasp that former Cubs scouting director Tim Wilken identified in the years leading up Almora’s 2012 draft year.

For example, he more than once surprised a runner rounding second on a hit by throwing behind him for an out, Wilken said. For another example, on Monday in a spring game against the Rockies, he singled and then stole second and third in quick succession against Tyler Anderson, a left-hander with a high leg kick Almora had faced in one game in Class AAA last year.

And the mother of examples in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series – after all of 13 weeks of major-league seasoning.

“I’m just ballsy,” Almora said. “I don’t get scared too much. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But that’s just how I am.

“I knew in that situation [in the Series], my job was to be on second base, either get there and be a hero or get thrown out and everybody hates me. But my instincts there were to go and to try to make it.”

The instincts are what make Almora one of the more exciting players among the young Cubs to watch play, in a Javy Baez mold but without the flash.

Veteran outfielder Jon Jay, signed over the winter to help Almora’s transition in center by sharing the job at least early in the season, has known Almora for years, going back to their shared Miami roots.

“Maybe he picked that up growing up in Miami, where baseball’s really serious,” Jay said of the heady World Series play. “We’re always talking fundamentals of the game and just doing the little things right. Everything is so competitive. That’s what I saw out of that play. I said, `Man, he probably did that in high school or when he was 13 years old or something like that.’ “

Manager Joe Maddon sees a greater confidence in Almora this spring, he said, and even a gradually increasing power at the plate.

“He kind of established himself, to himself, as being a major league player,” Maddon said. “Right now he just needs an opportunity. He looks good, offensively and defensively.”

If all that and the instincts translate into that opportunity, specifically an increasing share of that starting job in center, Almora might even force his way into the Rookie of the Year race with the likes of Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson or Pittsburgh’s first baseman Josh Bell or right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

He’s already one of the rare players to play on a winning World Series team one fall and retain rookie eligibility into the next year (with such players as Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox, Bobby Jenks of the White Sox and Francisco Rodriguez of the Angels).

Only two have ever played in a World Series one year and won a Rookie of the Year award the next: the Dodgers’ Steve Sax in 1981 and ‘82 and the Cardinals’ Todd Worrell in 1985 and ‘86.

“I’m here to help the team win. It’s not about me,” Almora said. “This isn’t the Chicago Almoras. This is the Chicago Cubs, and I’m just here to help however I can.

“It’s real simple for me: it’s just help the team win, like it was last year, and last year I got my chance in that moment, and I did something. It’s just be ready at all times.”