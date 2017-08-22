Cubs’ Russell eyes return from foot injury in time for September push

CINCINNATI – Injured Cubs shortstop Addison Russell took a significant step toward returning from the disabled list Tuesday and said he expects to be back in less than two weeks.

“Maybe a week and a half at the most,” said Russell, who has been on the DL since Aug. 3 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. “We’re not too far out. Maybe even before that.”

Russell stayed in Chicago to rehab during the team’s previous road trip. But he joined the team for this trip, taking grounders at short Tuesday during early work and taking regular batting practice on the field with the team for the first time since the injury.

“I did pretty much everything I wanted my brain to do today,” Russell said, “coming out kind of explosive. In the back of my mind I’m moving in the right direction, kind of quicker than anticipated. We’ll just keep on this progression and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Addison Russell in July.

The team still has not set a timeline for Russell’s return.

“It’s starting to feel like my normal foot right now,” Russell, a 2016 All-Star starter, said. “Then, again, you don’t want to jump the gun. In the next couple days we’re definitely going to monitor it even more. But we’re climbing that ladder, and now we’re getting closer.”

Meanwhile, Javy Baez has been the regular shortstop in Russell’s absence, producing a .290 average with seven homers, 19 RBIs and a .966 OPS in 18 games this month, entering play Tuesday.

The Cubs opened a six-game road trip Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com