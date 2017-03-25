Cubs safe after shooting, police standoff at team hotel

LAS VEGAS – Cubs players and coaches avoided by minutes Saturday morning a shooting incident outside their hotel in Las Vegas that resulted in an hours-long standoff between police and the gunman.

“I didn’t know what was going on until the guys showed up,” said center fielder Albert Almora of teammates on the Cubs’ second bus from the hotel, who got out just ahead of a police lockdown at the Cosmopolitan Hotel, where the team is staying. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who was on the first bus with Almora, said players on the second bus told him they were concerned they weren’t going to be allowed to leave the hotel because police already were in full response to the shooting.

“It’s all good now, but it’s scary stuff,” Hendricks said.

Broadcaster Ron Coomer, who was on the second bus, said he saw police with guns drawn rushing into position almost as soon as he boarded the bus, with “15 squad cars out front” of the hotel.

“People were running out of the hotel, hundreds sprinting out of the hotel,” he said. “It was bizarre.”

The quick trip to Vegas includes few family members compared to many trips, so once the team buses left for Saturday’s game against the Reds at Cashman Field, the potential danger for the traveling party was minimized.

But while the game was played, the hotel remained locked down while the gunman held off police from a bus outside the hotel in a standoff that finally ended late in the afternoon with the man’s arrest.

The hotel was expected to be reopened by the time the Cubs, who were still playing at the time of the arrest, were scheduled to return.

One person was killed and another injured in the shooting, according to reports.

“I was going to try and hit the casino [Saturday night],” Hendricks said. “I might just lock up in my room tonight.”