Cubs’ sage advice for Dancin’ fool David Ross: ‘Don’t suck’

MESA, Ariz. — You bet your sweet shimmy-shaker David Ross is a special assistant to the Cubs.

OK, so he’s not actually doing a lick of work for the team in person. But the world’s most beloved backup catcher-turned-special assistant to the Cubs (did we mention that already?) is pitching in as they gear up to defend their World Series title.

Just like he did the last two seasons, Ross is keeping the Cubs loose with what Anthony Rizzo calls his “infectious personality — always smiling, always cheerful.” Only he’s doing it from afar.

Real far.

We know David Ross can catch. No surprise that he's a good pitch man, as in this case for Raisin Bran. But can he dance? Oh, baby, we're about to find out. (AP/Jean-Marc Giboux)

Dancing With the Stars far.

His former teammates are so psyched to watch Ross and cheer him on as he dances on the popular reality show that debuts March 20, it’s no exaggeration to say it’s having a positive effect on the clubhouse environment.

Here at spring training Wednesday, that couldn’t have been more apparent.

“He has influence,” Kris Bryant said. “We can’t get away from him. We’re going to turn on the TV, and he’s going to be there.”

America learned Tuesday that Ross would be part of a cast of contestants that includes former Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan, 65-year-old Charo and, of course, the esteemed showman Mr. T. Some of Ross’ old Cubs pals knew sooner, though.

“I knew about it for a little bit here. He told some of us,” Bryant said. “It was kind of tough to keep that a secret. But I’m so excited. He’s doing some really cool stuff, and it’s all well deserved.”

Any advice for Ross, who will turn 40 on March 19?

“Don’t suck,” Rizzo said.

“He obviously was showing his age here toward the end of (last season),” Bryant said. “Hopefully, there’s enough Tylenol to keep him going.”

Seriously, the Cubs are rooting big-time for the guy known as “Grandpa.”

“We’ve got to get the whole Cubs family behind him and vote for him,” Rizzo said. “I know they’re very good at voting.”

