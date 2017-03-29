Cubs say ‘everybody’s hungry’ as they break camp

MESA, Ariz. – For the first time since they left Shreveport, La., in early April of 1909, the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday break spring training camp as defending World Series champions.

That year they opened against the same St. Louis Cardinals franchise they’ll see in Sunday’s opener – losing three of their first five games and getting to May 5 still a game under .500.

This time around, they head to Houston for a pair of exhibition games Thursday and Friday after a remarkably healthy 6 ½ weeks of spring training, talking about starting fast and getting even better this year.

“We’re just scratching the surface,” said 22-year-old shortstop Addison Russell, whose sore back was the only lingering ailment among the projected 25 as the equipment trucks and buses idled, awaiting the conclusion of Wednesday’s Cactus League finale against the Athletics.

“Everybody’s hungry,” said former Cy Young starter Jake Arrieta, who figures to cash in on a megadeal in free agency with a third consecutive big season.

“It’s kind of like a sophomore season after the championship run,” Arrieta said. “We’re all looking forward to seeing how we pick up where we left off, and judging by what we’ve done this spring and the shape guys are in and the health, I don’t see any reason why we can’t jump out to an early lead like we did last year and sustain it throughout the entire season.”

The new leadoff man, Kyle Schwarber, said his surgically repaired knee is a “non-factor” heading into the season and that he’s ready for his new role atop the lineup.

“It’s a really good ballclub,” said Schwarber, who was forced to watch 100 of the team’s 103 wins last year because of his knee injury – before returning dramatically for designated hitter duties in the World Series. “All the additions we made are wonderful complements to what this team was already – upgrades. It’s going to be really cool to see how it all plays out this season.”

Veteran Jon Lester – voted by New York baseball writers as the postseason MVP last fall – said he noticed a difference this spring from his first two years with the team.

“The biggest thing this year is just how our camp has changed from kind of a young camp to more of a veteran camp,” he said. “It’s a very, very loose camp as far as [manager] Joe [Maddon] just saying, `Get your work done, however that may be. If you just want to hit in the cage today, hit in the cage.’ “

It’s a healthy balance between getting prepared to play Sunday and not creating fatigue after a short off-season, he suggested.

“We just got done playing four months ago so it’s still pretty fresh in everybody’s mind,” he said.

Staying fresh, staying hungry – that could be the key to April. And April, said veteran Ben Zobrist, could be the key to October.

“I expect us to be a playoff team. I think everybody does, obviously,” said Zobrist, who returned Tuesday from a week sidelined by neck stiffness. “But you have to get off to a good start. What we don’t want to happen is we get off to a bad start and then kind of have to push in the middle of the season. It was nice last year that we got off to such a good start and we were so far ahead of the division that when we did have a rough patch as a team [in late June-early July] it didn’t really hurt us that bad.”

By mid-September they were able to taper for a strong playoff run.

“That stuff is big,” said Zobrist, who also won a ring with the Royals in 2015. “Every game matters.”

The lineup’s elder statesman also sees room for growth in an already accomplished 25-and-under hitting core – with prospects such as Ian Happ and Eloy Jimenez coming fast in the system.

“This team is poised to have a good long run of success if everybody stays healthy and we stay together,” he said. “The biggest thing that I go into the season with this year is we have to be healthy, and we have to make sure that we don’t relax too much.”