Cubs scout’s son on life support after being hit by baseball

A Cubs scout’s son has been placed on life support and is receiving serious medical attention to treat profuse bleeding after he was hit in the face with a baseball, according to the Associated Press and other media reports.

Jason Lockhart, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit June 17 while crossing home plate at a South Carolina tournament.

Lockhart, 15, was originally given stitches to treat his injury. But two days after the incident, Lockhart began to bleed profusely when doctors tried to remove packing from his nose. He received a CT scan, which showed that he not only suffered a nose fracture, but also had a tear inside his nose.

Lockhart was placed on life support Friday and put in a paralytic state at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta to help stop any movement that would encourage or cause more bleeding, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Sydney.

Jason Lockhart is in serious condition after getting hit in the face by a baseball last week. | Sydney Lockhart/Twitter

Subsequent surgeries have taken place to help find the cause of the bleeding, and Keith Lockhart tweeted Sunday that the doctors located and stopped the flow of blood in three areas of bleeding.

Jason just came out of surgery Dr.'s located 3 areas of bleeding &stopped the flow of blood. We are all encouraged about today!#staystrongJ — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) June 25, 2017

Sydney Lockhart wrote Sunday night on Facebook that the family was “tired but hopeful.”

“The doctors decided to take Jason into surgery to do an endovascular embolization today,” she wrote. “They went into his arteries and blood vessels and found the two most practical areas that could be feeding the areas where Jason has been bleeding. They went into both arteries on each side of his nose and cut off the blood supply. They are hopeful that this is the source of the bleeding. The surgery was a couple of hours long and Jason is now resting still on the ventilator to keep his vitals monitored and keep him comfortable. They will watch him for 24 hours and then he will go into surgery tomorrow to have his nose repacked and this will give them an opportunity to look back behind the packing to make sure there are no other areas bleeding.”

She also shared a picture of Jason on Twitter, calling him a champion.