Cubs scout’s son out of hospital after being hit by baseball

The teenaged son of a Cubs baseball scout has headed home from an Atlanta hospital after being hit in the face with a baseball last month.

Jason Lockhart, the 15-year-old son of former Major Leaguer Keith Lockhart, was hit June 17 while crossing home plate at a South Carolina youth baseball tournament.

WSB-TV reports Jason underwent several surgeries and was on life support at one point so doctors could monitor and contain bleeding.

His sister Sydney shared a video and picture of Jason heading home from the hospital on Facebook Sunday. She writes that her brother still has “a lot of healing and resting to do.”

‘‘Sweet Jason is headed home!’’ Sydney Lockhart said.

Their father played for four teams, including the Atlanta Braves, over a 10-season career that ended in 2003.