Cubs send struggling Kyle Schwarber to Class AAA Iowa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs connects on a 2-run home run in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 14, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kyle Schwarber, who started the season as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter but has struggled with a .171 batting average, has been sent to Class AAA Iowa.

The Cubs are expected to also put outfielder Jason Heyward on the disabled list.

Pitcher Dylan Floro and outfielder Mark Zagunis have been promoted from Class AAA Iowa to take Schwarber and Heyward’s spots on the roster.

Schwarber left the Cubs’ game Monday against the San Diego Padres after fouling a ball off his left ankle. X-rays were negative.