Cubs shortstop Addison Russell forced from game with sore shoulder

MIAMI – Cubs shortstop Addison Russell left the game against the Marlins in the middle of the fourth inning Sunday because of shoulder soreness that has been a recurring issue since last season.

Russell, who also has been dealing with off-the-field issues involving divorce proceedings and third-party accusations of domestic violence via social media, was out of the lineup for three games in mid-May because of the shoulder.

The National League’s starting shortstop in last year’s All-Star Game, Russell slumped for more than two months into this season before a 15-for-42 (.357) streak that included four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games before Sunday.

Russell’s status was to be evaluated again Monday before the Cubs open a four-game series against the Nationals in Washington.

Addison Russell against the Marlins on Saturday night.

The Cubs already have two everyday players and a starting pitcher on the disabled list: Ben Zobrist (wrist), Jason Heyward (hand) and Kyle Hendricks (hand).