Cubs continue to show interest in Sonny Gray: report

Even after Thursday’s blockbuster trade with the White Sox, the Cubs have continued to show interest in another pitcher.

MLB’s Jon Morosi tweeted Friday morning that the Cubs are still interested in acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray.

Sources: #Cubs continuing to show interest in Sonny Gray, even after Jose Quintana trade. One reason: Vacancy still remains in '18 rotation. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 14, 2017 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Cubs paid a hefty price for lefty José Quintana, and could do it again for Gray.

For Quintana, White Sox received the Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect Eloy Jimenez, a power-hitting outfielder, and No. 2 prospect Dylan Cease, a 100-mph right-hander, from the Cubs, along with minor-league infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

Gray is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA this season for the Oakland Athletics.

The Cubs’ rotation has continue to struggle all season, despite leading the majors with a 2.96 ERA last year. This year, the team has produced a measly 4.66 ERA, which is good for eighth in the National League. The Cubs sank to 43-45 at the All-Star break and remain 5½ games behind the first-place Brewers.

