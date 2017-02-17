Cubs, Sox Friday spring training report

It’s no secret the White Sox are in full rebuild mode. What might not be so obvious is that a fair number of players aren’t all-in on the idea of tanking for the future.

Todd Frazier, one of the Sox’ many available trading chips, chimed in today from Glendale, Ariz., saying: “I don’t like that word rebuild. I talk about refueling.”

Expect this refueling stop to take some time on the South Side.

Our Rick Morrissey caught up with flame-throwing Michael Kopech at Sox camp. If you’re worried about the rebuild — and we’ve seen this before from the Sox with shaky results — Kopech presents hope for the future. Just fasten your seatbelt.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 03: Todd Frazier #21 of the Chicago White Sox speaks to home plate umpire Mike Estabrook #83 after striking out against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of the game on September 3, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 11-3. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Across the valley in Mesa, our Gordon Wittenmyer asks if changing batteries can keep veteran left-hander Jon Lester charged. Lester’s former personal catcher, David Ross, has retired and the job of keeping runners honest with Lester on the mound now belongs to Willson Contreras.

Meanwhile, hard-throwing C.J. Edwards could be taking on an increased role in the Cubs’ revamped bullpen.

On Thursday, we detailed the prank former Cubs great Greg Maddux pulled on MVP Kris Bryant in Las Vegas. Today, Maddux is making the opposite of fake news, debuting as an assistant coach for the UNLV baseball team.

Finally, around the horn on Twitter:

