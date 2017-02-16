Cubs, Sox Thursday spring training report

All-Star Anthony Rizzo tackles a question that hasn’t been addressed in more than 100 years: Can the Cubs generate the kind of national hatred that is usually reserved for championship teams such as the Yankees and Patriots? His answers this morning from Cubs camp are telling.

Check out this hilarious prank Greg Maddux pulled on his Las Vegas neighbor Kris Bryant. See if you can spot Maddux in disguise. Love the last line when Bryant asks if Maddux wants his bat. “No,” Maddux says.

David Ross was portrayed as the leader inside the Cubs’ clubhouse last season, and while Grandpa Rossy was a great influence, the real leader — on a more quiet level — was another veteran catcher. Rick Morrissey looks at the steady influence Miguel Montero provided last season and is expected to provide this season.

Javy Baez calls it a “Champ Stamp,” but you need to see it to believe it. We are talking about the new tattoo Jake Arrieta has been showing off in Cubs camp. Check it out.

Anthony Rizzo and his newlook hairdo at Cubs camp this week. Photo by John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

Over in White Sox camp, James Shields was talking this morning. It has been a while since anyone has called him “Big Game James.” Shields says he is embracing the Sox’ rebuild and is ready to put a rough 2016 behind him.

Veteran left-hander Derek Holland wants to show he can be an innings-eater after the Sox’ rotation lost ace Chris Sale over the winter.

Jose Quintana is likely the next star Sox pitcher to be dealt, but he insists his focus remains intact.

There’s nothing more refreshing than photos out of Arizona or Florida during spring training. Thanks to our Daryl Van Schouwen for this post from White Sox camp.

