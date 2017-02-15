Cubs, Sox Wednesday spring training report

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 26: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs reacts with teammates on the pitcher's mound after Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) scored a run on a wild pitch during the sixth inning in Game Two of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 26, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jake Arrieta says he still has hopes of signing a contract extension with the Cubs, but reiterated today that there will be no hometown discount — not even for the defending World Series champs.

Arrieta spoke with reporters in Mesa, Arizona, this morning, and our Gordon Wittenmyer has a quick update on the contract talks that will surely be a part of the Cubs discussion this season.

Just in time for lunch, here’s our midday spring training report.

Across the country, former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman is back in the Yankees’ camp. He reveals to the Sun-Times’ Steve Greenberg his feelings about how he was used by manager Joe Maddon last postseason. “I was just being truthful about how I felt. I know how I felt physically at the time,” he told the Sun-Times through an interpreter.

The Cubs open the season against the Cardinals, who confirmed this morning that they will be without pitcher Alex Reyes for the entire 2017 season.

Rick Morrissey explains the thinking behind the Cubs’ latest T-shirt theme, That’s Cub. After last season, those two words have taken on an entirely new meaning. As Rick says: “Is all of this sloganeering and self-contemplation a little much at times? Of course it is.”

There’s no question Kyle Schwarber has achieved legendary status in his short — we mean, short — time with the Cubs. Schwarber knows fans love seeing him at the plate, but he stresses that his defense shouldn’t be overlooked.

Cubs president Theo Epstein insists there won’t be any Dexter Fowler-style spring training surprises this year. His moves seem set for now. But the Cubs are in a strong financial position to be players — if the need arises — to be active during the July trade deadline.

Over in Sox camp, Jose Quintana was talking this morning about why, exactly, he’s in Sox camp. He was supposed to be part of the rebuilding Sox’ fire sale this offseason.

It was just yesterday that Sox closer David Robertson was discussing his status as a clearly available trading chip. The Nationals continue to show the deepest interest in Robertson.

Chris Sale is a White Sox pitcher who was dealt in the offseason. He tells us why there is such a different attitude in the Red Sox’ camp and how his schedule suddenly seems so up in the air.

Finally, around the horn on Twitter:

Chris Sale reflects on his decision to destroy those #WhiteSox throwback jerseys https://t.co/DBeeCqPYms — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 15, 2017

Bernie: will Cardinals' starter Michael Wacha hold up in 2017? Or will his shoulder cause another fade? https://t.co/s9ppjC83gt — Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) February 15, 2017

Catchers Zack Collins and Kevan Smith bust a move on first day of #WhiteSox camp. pic.twitter.com/inDOV4wojD — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 15, 2017

Hall of Famer Larry Doby broke the AL color barrier with the @Indians in 1947. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/GJC7aUaoLR — MLB (@MLB) February 15, 2017