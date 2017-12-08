Cubs spin leadoff carousel as Albert Almora Jr. takes turn at the top

Albert Almora Jr., who entered Saturday hitting .346 with a .976 OPS against left-handers, became the Cubs’ 10th leadoff hitter this season when Maddon used him there against lefty Patrick Corbin.

“It is unusual,” Maddon said of the high number of leadoff men since Dexter Fowler left as a free agent. “But I’m OK [with it]. The guys have all responded to it pretty well.”

Subtracting the failed six-week leadoff experiment with Kyle Schwarber, the other Cub leadoff men combined to hit .251 with a .322 on-base percentage, .784 OPS and 50 runs scored (through Friday).

Cubs’ leadoff men this year:

Almora