Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant sent baseballs sailing into the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon as part of a stunt orchestrated by Red Bull. Dozens of lunchtime onlookers cheered on as they watched Bryant during his special batting practice.
From left, Juan Cabreja, Chicago Cubs hitting coach and Kris Bryant, third baseman, stands in preparation of “practice” in front of fans at 444 W. Lake St. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs third baseman, hits baseballs into the Chicago River, aiming for fans standing across the river on April 11. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs third baseman, watches where the baseball’s have been landing. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs third baseman, prepares his stance to hit the baseball towards fans across the river. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times
Juan Cabreja, Chicago Cubs pitcher, pitches a ball towards Kris Bryant at 444 W. Lake St. on April 11. | Maria Cardona
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs third baseman, gets interviewed at 444 W. Lake St. after hitting baseballs into the Chicago River on April 11. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times