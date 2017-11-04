Cubs star Kris Byrant sends baseballs sailing into Chicago River

Cubs third baseman, Kris Bryant hits baseballs into the Chicago River, aiming for fans standing across the river on April 11. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant sent baseballs sailing into the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon as part of a stunt orchestrated by Red Bull. Dozens of lunchtime onlookers cheered on as they watched Bryant during his special batting practice.