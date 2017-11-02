Baseball 02/11/2017, 07:05pm

Cubs, Strop avoid arbitration with $5.5 million deal

Gordon Wittenmyer
The Cubs reached agreement with their final arbitration-eligible player, avoiding a hearing with right-hander Pedro Strop.

Strop, the setup reliever slowed by knee and groin injuries late last season, signed a $5.5 million deal for 2017.

Despite the injuries, he finished with a 2.85 ERA in 54 appearances (60 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings). He has a 2.08 ERA in 16 career postseason appearance, including eight last year.

The Cubs haven’t had a player reach an arbitration hearing since they beat shortstop Ryan Theriot in 2010.

