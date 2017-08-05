Cubs suffer sweep in marathon loss to Yankees

There was an early deficit followed by good work from a starting pitcher. A hiccup with the bullpen backed up by a late rally was also included.

If you’re looking for one game to sum up the 2017 Cubs, Sunday’s 5-4 marathon loss to the New York Yankees decided by Starlin Castro’s run-scoring fielder’s choice would be a good place to start.

That is, it would have been if it didn’t last 18 historically long innings and six hours, five minutes.

After the loss, the Cubs are just 16-15 and 7-9 at home. But all that will be remembered about Sunday night’s (and Monday morning’s) game was how long it went.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 07: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs strikes out against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning on May 7, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700010707

Albert Almora’s single in the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman brought in Jon Jay, and Javier Baez followed with an RBI single of his own to cut New York’s lead to 4-3. Chapman recovered to strike out Kyle Schwarber and went to a 3-1 count before intentionally walking Kris Bryant. With two outs and the bases loaded, Chapman hit Anthony Rizzo on the left wrist to tie the game.

Tyler Clippard then replaced Chapman and got Ben Zobrist to ground to second to keep the game tied and send it to extra innings. In the 12th, Schwarber made one of the plays of the year when he barreled into the stands where the old bullpen was to catch Chase Headley’s pop-up.

And then the game went on and on and on and on, mercifully wrapping up at 1:15 a.m. after the teams’ bullpens traded zero after zero after zero. There were over 500 pitches, an MLB-record 48 combined strikeouts and even a “JOE WEST SUCKS!!!” chant at the prominent home-plate umpire from the few fans who stayed late.

New York finally got to the Cubs in the 18th. Aaron Hicks led off with a bunt single and got to second on Willson Contreras’ throwing error. After reaching third on a sacrifice bunt, Hicks scored when Addison Russell’s throw home on Castro’s grounder was wide and late.

In the bottom of the 18th, the Cubs had two on but New York’s Chasen Shreve struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Hendricks to end the game.

Sunday’s ultra-marathon was the latest event in the Cubs’ up-and-down start.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, as you’d expect, was playing it cool. No alarm bells, no screaming. Just chill, and it’s partly because of his team’s youth and how it recovered from its struggles before last year’s all-star break.

“I really know we’re going to have problems. I know we’re going to mess up. I know we’re going to chase pitches. I know the process isn’t going to be right all the time,” Maddon said. “We might not think it all the way through. You’ve got to talk about it some more. I know that. But, yes, the fact they’ve struggled before, I do believe, want to believe it’s going to help them the next time they do. Like some of them right now, in regards to moving forward.

“It’s part of the process, man.”

Part of the 2017 team’s process has been falling behind early, and that continued Sunday as the Cubs couldn’t avoid a sweep.

Castro’s first-inning run-scoring groundout against Jon Lester gave New York a 1-0 lead and continued a puzzling trend. The run was the 39th first-inning earned run allowed by Cubs pitchers, and put them into another hole.

“As a pitcher you want the lead, and that’s the same with position players. You always want to be within striking distance of the lead and we usually are,” Rizzo said. “Playing from behind is good for us to come together as a team, but at the same time we also want to just boat race and score runs right from the get-go. A win’s a win no matter how it comes and every day is different.”

The Cubs tied the game at 1 in the third on Baez’s homer to left off Luis Severino but fell behind in the seventh when Aaron Judge’s RBI triple drove in Castro. Jacoby Ellsbury’s two-run homer off Justin Grimm in the eighth gave New York a 4-1 lead, but that set the stage for the Cubs’ rally and the almost mind-numbingly long extra innings.

Lester went seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned).