Cubs take over first place with 8-3 victory over White Sox

Advantage, first-place Cubs.

With an 8-3 victory over the White Sox at sold-out Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday night, the Cubs took a 2-1 lead in the Crosstown Cup series. Of more importance, they continued on their best streak of the season by winning for the 10th time in 12 games since the All-Star break and took over first place from the Brewers, who lost to the Nationals, in the NL Central.

The Cubs (53-47) go for their third win in the four-game city get-together Thursday night. The Sox (39-59) fell to a season-low 20 games under .500 by losing for the 14th time in their last 16 games.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta and Anthony Rizzo led the way for the North Siders, Arrieta with 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball, and Rizzo with four RBI on a three-run double against James Shields in the Cubs’ four-run fifth and a single in the eighth against Brad Goldberg.

Anthony Rizzo doubles in three runs during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

John Jay drove in the fourth run of the Cubs fifth with a single and made a sparkling catch in left field, and Addison Russell connected for his 10th homer against Juan Minaya in the ninth inning.

The Sox had one big highlight, prized prospect Yoan Moncada’s first career homer against Arrieta with two outs in the seventh. Moncada hit an 0-2 curveball on the outer portion of the plate over the center field wall on Arrieta’s 98th and final pitch.

Alen Hanson, subbing for the injured Avisail Garcia, homered against Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery in the eighth.

Arrieta (10-7, 4.03 ERA) has been a key to the Cubs improved starting pitching, which is 9-0 with a 2.50 ERA since the All-Star break — the best of all major league rotations. Arrieta has allowed eight earned runs in 32 innings over his last five starts.

Arrieta, who held the Sox to one hit in the first six innings – a double by Omar Narvaez in the fifth — has allowed six or fewer hits in 12 straight starts, tied for the third-longest stretch of his career. He was strong from the get-go, facing the minimum through 4 1/3 innings and not allowing a hit until Narvaez bounced a ground-rule double into the right-center field seats. Hanson followed with a sacrifice fly scoring Moncada (1-for-3, walk, two runs) for the Sox’ first run, making it 5-1.

After retired Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell threw out the first pitch, and after new Cub Jose Quintana tipped his cap to the crowd at his former home ballpark – the Sox acknowledged the 2016 All-Star left-hander who was traded to the Cubs during the All-Star break on the scoreboard during the first inning – the game got off to a brisk pace with Arrieta and Shields throwing hitless ball for three innings.

Jay, playing left field, extended to his left to rob Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera of extra bases in the first. Then Cabrera returned the favor, running to the warning track to take extra bases away from Jay in the second.

But Shields would encounter trouble in fourth and his defense would let him down, too. He allowed three straight singles including designated hitter Kyle Schwarber’s for an RBI and the game’s first run. In the fifth, an error by third baseman Yolmer Sanchez loaded the bases for Rizzo. Three of the five runs allowed by Shields were earned.