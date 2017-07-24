Nine months later, Cubs to celebrate birth of ‘World Series Babies’

The Cubs brought joy into their fans’ lives when they won the franchise’s first World Series in 108 years. Now, fans are bringing in their own bundles of joy nine months later.

The Cubs announced Monday that they are planning to honor the birth of “World Series Babies.” These babies will be born nine months after the team’s championship win.

Babies born Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center will receive custom newborn onesies and complimentary Newborn Fan Club memberships.

The Newborn Fan Club membership includes a Cubs “Rookie of the Year” onesie, Cubs pinstripe beanie cap, custom-made birth certificate and personalized Wrigley Field Marquee photo.

The 2016 Cubs (above), celebrating their World Series championship, have become the rebuilding model for the Bulls, Bears and White Sox. | AP

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney