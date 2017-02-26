Cubs to ease veteran relievers into game action this spring

MESA, Ariz. – Don’t expect to get a look at closer Wade Davis or veteran newcomer Koji Uehara in the first week or so of spring training games.

In addition to holding back the top four starters in an annual pitcher-preservation move, manager Joe Maddon said the spring pitching plan also calls for limiting relievers Davis and Uehara to “like seven or eight appearances, period, total” during an especially long Cactus League schedule.

“That’s up to [pitching coach Chris Bosio] to map out how they break with that,” Maddon said. “There’s a couple guys that might get about 10 appearances, but those guys are at seven or eight.”

Spring training is longer this year to accommodate the World Baseball Classic.

Wade Davis

Meanwhile, the rest of the Cubs take on the Cleveland Indians in Sunday’s “Game 8” rematch of last fall’s World Series. The 2:05 p.m. (CT) can be heard on 670-AM.

The Cubs’ lineup (right-hander Jake Buchanan starting against Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar):

DH Jason Heyward*

2B Javy Baez*

1B Jeimer Candelario

LF Eloy Jimenez

CF Albert Almora Jr.*

3B Chesney Young

SS Jemile Weeks

RF Matt Szczur

C Carlos Corporan

*-Played in the World Series