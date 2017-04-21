Cubs to option Tommy La Stella to Iowa; Ben Zobrist sidelined

CINCINNATI – The Cubs are expected to option infielder Tommy La Stella to the minors on Saturday when he returns from bereavement leave.

That leaves plenty of time to start an office pool on how long it will take him to report for work with Class AAA Iowa.

The smart money this time around might be on, roughly, immediately.

La Stella, who went AWOL for three weeks last summer when he was sent out because of a roster crunch, already has talked with club officials this time around about the details of the move. Indications are the lefty bench hitter will be in Round Rock, Texas, for Iowa’s game Saturday.

Tommy La Stella

La Stella has been on bereavement leave since Monday because of the death of his grandmother. Reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who returned from bereavement leave (also death in the family) Monday, took his roster spot.

Because left-hander Brian Duensing was activated from the disabled list as the corresponding move when Edwards left, Edwards’ return created an eight-man bullpen – which the Cubs want to keep intact as manager Joe Maddon continues to work through some recent issues closing out games.

Backup outfielder Matt Szczur would have been the other feasible alternative to La Stella for making roster room this weekend, but Szczur is out of minor-league options. The Cubs would have needed to trade him or waive him – with at least half the teams in baseball likely to put in a waiver claim for him.

Zobrist down

Veteran Ben Zobrist was available only for emergency duty Friday because of a sore back that has bothered him in recent days, Maddon said.

With rain in the forecast again Saturday in Cincinnati, Maddon said he hoped to give Zobrist another day off but said the disabled list is not a consideration at this point.