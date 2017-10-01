Cubs to visit White House on Monday

The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland. | Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs will make their visit to the White House before president Barack Obama leaves office.

A source confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that the visit, first reported by WMAQ-Channel 5, is being planned for Monday.

A significant majority of the Cubs’ roster was able to travel to Washington, D.C., that day, a source familiar with the matter said. The White House had been pushing for the visit to occur before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.