The World Series champion Chicago Cubs will make their visit to the White House before president Barack Obama leaves office.
A source confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that the visit, first reported by WMAQ-Channel 5, is being planned for Monday.
A significant majority of the Cubs’ roster was able to travel to Washington, D.C., that day, a source familiar with the matter said. The White House had been pushing for the visit to occur before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.
