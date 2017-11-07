Cubs’ Wade Davis allows HR in 10th, gets the loss in All-Star Game

MIAMI — Hey, you know what? Wade Davis still hasn’t blown a save this season.

But the Cubs closer did get the loss in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, entering in the 10th inning of a 1-1 affair and giving up a home run to the first batter he faced, Seattle’s Robinson Cano. The American League’s 2-1 victory was its fifth in a row in the Midsummer Classic, tying the all-time series at 43-43-2.

Outfielder Avisail Garcia, the lone White Sox representative, made his All-Star debut as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and went 0-for-2 at the plate. Joe Maddon, joined by his Cubs coaching staff, managed his second All-Star Game. The first was in 2009 when he was with the Rays.

Former Sox ace Chris Sale became the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star Games while playing for different teams — as a South Sider in 2016 and as the leader of Boston’s rotation in ’17. Sale, a Florida native who had lots of friends and family in attendance at Marlins Park, pitched two scoreless innings.

Tigers outfielder Justin Upton couldn't come up with this game-tying long ball off the bat of the Cardinals' Yadier Molina. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“It was fun,” he said. “I always enjoy it. I had a blast.”

It was Sale’s sixth straight All-Star appearance. Among pitchers, only Dodgers superstar Clayton Kershaw can match that.

The 88th All-Star Game in major league history was the first one in the state of Florida — and the first one since 2002 that didn’t determine home-field advantage in the World Series.

